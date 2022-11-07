Read full article on original website
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short
Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
Who controls the Senate? — Arizona decided, Nevada lone holdout
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Georgia U.S. Senate race likely headed for a Dec. 6 runoff
ATLANTA – Georgia’s U.S. Senate race was too close to call early Wednesday morning, but both Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker expressed confidence in their chances. “Herschel is ahead right now, and we feel very good about where we are,” said Ralph Reed, chairman...
Oz concedes to Fetterman in Pa.’s U.S. Senate race
Democratic Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz participate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate at WHTM-TV's studios in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Gregory Nash/WHTM Television) Democrat John Fetterman has won the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican...
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Border Democrats in Texas held the line in two key House races on Tuesday night, but Republicans didn't come away empty handed, gaining one seat after an aggressive play to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into a midterm battleground. The lone GOP victory in South Texas...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
Froma Harrop: Crime is something to never, ever go soft on
It was always surprising to hear voices on the fringe left downplay the COVID-era spike in crime. Still more amazing, though, were the grown-ups in the Democratic Party who seemed to be giving them a sympathetic listen. Kathy Hochul should have been able to easily put away Lee Zeldin in the New York governor’s race. Zeldin was not one of those civilized Republicans whom Northeast voters often elect on the state level. He came out of the feral Trump wing of the Republican Party, peddling...
Luzerne County ballot adjudication to resume Monday
Under the observation of multiple attorneys Friday, Luzerne County’s volunteer citizen Election Board methodically accepted 617 Nov. 8 g
