GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Former NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas calls Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday 'disrespectful'
Joe Thomas didn't hold back when discussing the Indianapolis Colts and Jeff Saturday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
Giants vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 10 picks
The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
The Skol Debate: Might OBJ, Another Player Complete The Vikings Offense?
The Vikings offense is one of the better ones in the NFL. In fact, it’d be fair to say that Kevin O’Connell has his side of the ball playing well. Have they been elite? I don’t think so, and yet Minnesota fans should mostly feel encouraged about where things stand.
Detroit News
Friday's NFL: Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
Berea, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson, who was...
Yardbarker
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has chance to accomplish rare feat in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has an opportunity to join some elite company on Sunday. McCarthy and the Cowboys are traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers — which, of course, is McCarthy’s former team. They also happen to be the only team in the NFL that McCarthy has not beaten. As ESPN’s Todd Archer notes, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to beat all 32 teams if Dallas defeats the Packers.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Uncertainty for Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Ezekiel Elliott
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did not practice Wednesday. What it...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
