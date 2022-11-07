Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has an opportunity to join some elite company on Sunday. McCarthy and the Cowboys are traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers — which, of course, is McCarthy’s former team. They also happen to be the only team in the NFL that McCarthy has not beaten. As ESPN’s Todd Archer notes, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to beat all 32 teams if Dallas defeats the Packers.

