Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Friday's NFL: Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

Berea, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns' suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson, who was...
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has chance to accomplish rare feat in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has an opportunity to join some elite company on Sunday. McCarthy and the Cowboys are traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers — which, of course, is McCarthy’s former team. They also happen to be the only team in the NFL that McCarthy has not beaten. As ESPN’s Todd Archer notes, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to beat all 32 teams if Dallas defeats the Packers.
