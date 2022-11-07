Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Open Enrollment Scammers Targeting Health Care Consumers
It’s mid-November and the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment season is in full swing. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cannabis News Week: Weed Has Mixed Day at the Ballot Box
Cannabis was on the ballot this week, with citizens of five different states having the opportunity to vote on ballot measures concerning weed on election day. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Big Japanese Investor Finds Itself Caught In Another Debacle
SoftBank Group has struck out on several its latest investments since several of them have proved to be nearly worthless. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Bruce Willis' Health Battle
Sylvester Stallone is letting fans know how his good friend and fellow actor Bruce Willis is doing amid his recent health woes. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CDC Warns of Listeria Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Deli Meat
The public is being warned of a deadly outbreak of listeria that’s been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Newton urges smokers to quit
COVINGTON – Smoking is the single, largest, preventable cause of death and illness in the world. It’s estimated that smoking causes about 480,000 deaths each year as it is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease as well as lung cancer and respiratory illnesses. The Great American Smokeout, which takes place on the third Thursday of every November, is a great place to begin the journey of being smoke free. James Stillerman, M.D., a primary care physician with Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive in Covington, urges smokers to quit starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, if not sooner.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:. Jonathan Harrison♦ , 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 2 — Nov. 8, 2022:. Eric Lee Baisden, 43, Salem Road, Covington; cruelty to children...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
FREE FREE FREE FREE
FREE FREE FREE FREE Singles Only! -Free parking -Free heating / air -Free Cable / Wifi With low cost fully furnished room, with tv, clean bed, in very nice neighborhood. Close to town. You only pay $600 /mo. “ Wont last long” Covington, Ga. PH: (678)768-3333.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton voters say 'yes' to continued SPLOST collections
COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington Police seek public's help in locating missing woman
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29. According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Find Out About Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth—And How Much Her Now-Finalized Divorce Will Cost Her
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13 Tropical storm Nicole may push in some rainy weather on Thursday and Friday but should clear up by Saturday morning for an enjoyable weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13.
Comments / 0