ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGWEH_0j1tH5ds00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M0W9_0j1tH5ds00

No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend.

Heading into the stretch of the season, there are 14 teams that started the season ranked and are now unranked. If that number holds it would match the record for turnover from start to finish in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

The preseason No. 5 Fighting Irish were near the top of the list of the season's most disappointing teams after losses to Marshall and Stanford. Now after handing Clemson its first loss, Notre Dame has a chance to make a strong closing statement.

Who else among the preseason ranked to unranked has a path back? Certainly not preseason No. 6 Texas A&M (3-6) or preseason No. 16 Miami (4-5). Scratch preseason No. 15 Michigan State (4-5) off the list, too.

At 5-4, a four-game winning streak (including a bowl game) to end the season could get preseason No. 9 Oklahoma, preseason No. 17 Pittsburgh, preseason No. 18 Arkansas and preseason No. 19 Wisconsin back in the final Top 25.

The window has probably closed for preseason No. 24 Houston (5-4) and preseason No. 25 BYU (5-5).

Keep an eye on preseason No. 10 Baylor (6-3). The defending Big 12 champions still have a chance to get back to the conference title game. Same goes from preseason No. 23 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference.

Tricky schedules down the stretch face preseason No. 20 Kentucky (6-3) and preseason No. 22 Wake Forest (6-3). Preseason No. 12 Oklahoma State (6-3) needs to get healthy.

Teams change throughout a season, which is why Reality Check supports second chances. and encourages voters to keep those teams that fall out of the rankings on the radar.

No. 1 Georgia (9-0)

Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

Reality check: W ith a disruptive performance against Tennessee, DT Jalen Carter showed the country why he will be one of the first players picked in the next NFL draft.

Ranking: Do you have to ask?

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0)

Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

Reality check: Getting QB C.J. Stroud a little more involved in the running game might be the boost the Buckeyes need on the ground. He ran for 79 yards at Northwestern.

Ranking: This is fine.

No. 3 Michigan (9-0)

Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

Reality check: Only two Big Ten teams (Iowa and Rutgers) have fewer passes that have gained at least 10 yards than the Wolverines' 69. They're limited on the outside.

Ranking: Just right.

No. 4 TCU (9-0)

Next: at No. 18 Texas, Saturday.

Reality check: Horned Frogs overcame another second-half deficit and faced another team that lost its starting quarterback to an in-game injury. They're good, but there is a loss — or two — coming.

Ranking: Little high.

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1)

Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

Reality check: The heavy lifting is done. The Vols have a chance to cruise home in potential playoff position against Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ranking: Little low.

No. 6 Oregon (8-1)

Next: vs. No. 24 Washington, Saturday

Reality check: The Ducks' stretch run will prove their worth: Washington, No. 13 Utah, Oregon State and likely either No. 8 USC or No. 9 UCLA in the Pac-12 title game.

Ranking: Just right.

No. 7 LSU (7-2)

Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.

Reality check: The development of QB Jaylen Daniels has been remarkable.

Ranking: Tigers are seventh in the SEC in offense (6.10 yards per play) and 10th in defense (5.52), but a plus-4 turnover margin and the ability to do different things well week-to-week has them with a chance to win the conference.

No. 8 Southern California (8-1)

Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.

Reality check: Trojans are down to 108th nationally in yards per play allowed. If QB Caleb Williams can win a Pac-12 championship, give him the Heisman.

Ranking: Too high.

No. 9 UCLA (8-1)

Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

Reality check: Bruins ran for 392 yards without star RB Zach Charbonnet against Arizona State. Nobody better than coach Chip Kelly at scheming up the running game.

Ranking: Little high.

No. 10 Alabama (7-2)

Next: at No. 11 Mississippi, Saturday.

Reality check: The inability of a high-level wide receiver to emerge from a room full of blue-chip recruits is the most confusing part of the Tide's struggles.

Ranking: Little low. Remember, two loses on the road on the last play of the game.

No. 11 Mississippi (8-1)

Next: vs. No. 10 Alabama, Saturday.

Reality check: Welcome to Lane Kiffin watch season as the open Auburn job will crank up the speculation about the Ole Miss coach's future.

Ranking: Too high.

No. 12 Clemson (8-1)

Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

Reality check: You could see trouble on the horizon for Clemson throughout its 8-0 start, but, boy, did it come crashing down against Notre Dame. Most troublesome: The Tigers' touted D-line getting mauled.

Ranking: This OK.

No. 13 Utah (7-2)

Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

Reality check: Utes have not gotten the star season expected out of RB Tavion Thomas, but still rank fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing at 4.96 yards per carry thanks to mobile QB Cam Rising and deep tailback room.

Ranking: Just right.

No. 14 Penn State (8-1)

Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

Reality check: RB Nick Singleton hits more home runs, but fellow freshman Kaytron Allen is the Nittany Lions' best all-around back. Allen makes a lot of great 5-yard runs.

Ranking: Too low.

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1)

Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

Reality check: This week in Drake Maye being awesome: The second-year quarterback casually puts up 293 yards passing, 74 rushing and three total touchdowns.

Ranking: Little high.

No. 16 Tulane (8-1)

Next: vs. No. 22 UCF, Saturday.

Reality check: Green Wave defense is a master class in bend don't break. Tulane ranks last in the American in tackles for loss, first in fewest explosive plays allowed.

Ranking: Too high.

No. 17 North Carolina State (7-2)

Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

Reality check: You might be able to pass against the Wolfpack's defense in a game. You might be able to run against it in a game. But the key is, they will rarely let you do both.

Ranking: Just right.

No. 18 Texas (6-3)

Next: vs. No. 4 TCU, Saturday.

Reality check: In six of their seven games against Power Five teams, the Longhorns have been outscored in the second half.

Ranking: Too high.

No. 19 Liberty (8-1)

Next: at Connecticut, Saturday.

Reality check: Hugh Freeze's teams get a lot for offense, but it's the defense propelling the Flames. They are 21st in the country in yards per play allowed 1t 4.95.

Ranking: Little high.

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3)

Next: vs. Navy in Baltimore, Saturday

Reality check: The way this season has gone for the Irish, they will follow up beating Clemson with losing to the Midshipmen (3-6).

Ranking: Touch high.

No. 21 Illinois (7-2)

Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

Reality check: Illini opened the door a crack for the rest of the Big Ten West by slipping up against Michigan State in a game they outgained the Spartans by 141 yards.

Ranking: Too low.

No. 22 UCF (7-2)

Next: at No. 16 Tulane, Saturday.

Reality check: How good are the Knights chances to play in the AAC title game if they beat Tulane? They'd be alone in first with Navy and South Florida left to play.

Ranking: Too low.

No. 23 Kansas State (6-3)

Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

Reality check: Wildcats still have Big 12 title hopes, because the Big 12 is kind of nuts.

Ranking: Just right.

No. 24 Washington (7-2)

Next: at No. 6 Oregon, Saturday.

Reality check: Huskies fans have to hope trio of dynamic third-year receivers — Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk —- return to Seattle next season.

Ranking: Touch high.

No. 25 Florida State (6-3)

Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

Reality check: Seminoles are better than their record, with a top 20 offense (7.01 yards per play, ninth in FBS) and defense (4.73, 11th).

Ranking: Too low.

———

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking

The latest batch of College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon was able to move up two spots according to the selection committee, where they now sit at No. 6 in the nation. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they hold a very strong case to be included among the final four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington

No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0) begins its rivalry week against No. 24 Washington (7-2, 4-2) as a 13.5-point favorite heading into its Nov. 12th matchup on FOX. Oregon took care of business in Boulder, CO, defeating the Buffaloes 49-10 and covering a massive 31.5-point spread on the road. Bo Nix had another memorable day at the office, combining for five touchdowns for the third game this season, and now leads FBS in points responsible with 218, beating UNC's Drake Maye. Against Colorado, Nix completed the touchdown trifecta, recording a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball announces Top 10 recruiting class

The University of Oregon men's basketball program officially signed the Pac-12's best recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and one of the best in program history. Oregon's 2023 three-man recruiting class includes two Oregonians in five-star small forward Mookie Cook out of AZ Compass Prep and four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad out of West Linn high school. Joining the two Oregonians is five-star power forward and the highest-rated prospect among the trio Kwame Evans Jr. out of Montverde Academy in Florida.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 23 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

This is a big one. No. 23 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are ready for primetime this Saturday. But in this particular game, you can throw the rankings out the window when these two heated rivals get together. Fox has recognized this as a big-time matchup as they are sending their best announcing team to Autzen Stadium. The network has also put the game in a timeslot where the most eyeballs across the country will be viewed onto the scene. Oregon will be going for its ninth straight win and inching toward a possible College Football Playoff berth, something unthinkable following that devastating...
EUGENE, OR
CougsDaily

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State ...
The Associated Press

Knight's 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak. The Panthers, opening a their five-game homestand with the victory, are 5-0 this season at home. They have won two in a row. The game was played as Broward County was under a hurricane watch due to the approaching Hurricane Nicole.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks took a tough loss on Monday afternoon, with 5-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic announcing that he would be committing to the Stanford Cardinal rather than coming to Eugene. Stojakovic chose the Cardinal over the Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and UCLA Bruins. Stojakovic stands at 6-foot-7 and is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class. Stojakovic attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video surfaced of both Andrej and Peja getting some shots up in Matthew Knight Arena. In the end, Oregon couldn’t land Stojakovic. However, they still boast the No. 7 ranked class in the 2023 cycle, with 5-star Kwame Evans and 5-star Mookie Cook leading the way. Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Took an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary’s Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
ABC News

ABC News

899K+
Followers
190K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy