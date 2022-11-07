Read full article on original website
This Iowa City Was Deemed One of the Best for Veterans
Veteran's Day is the time to give thanks to those who have done so much this country and its citizens. Whether they're living or deceased, it's important to recognize the men and women who selflessly dedicated themselves to this country in some way, shape, or form. The website Lawnstarter has...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Tri-State Area Seniors Say Heaven Can Wait A Few More Years
The CDC released its Life Expectancy report at the end of August. While nobody gets out alive, the results are stunning, if not alarming. However, there's still some good news for Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin residents of the Tri-States. According to the CDC, the United States life expectancy fell nearly...
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts
Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
$35K Fine For National Company; Wisconsin DNR 1st Criminal Conviction Over Invasive Species
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources the first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law has occurred. The case involves the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, which include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
Wisconsin Combats Possible Winter Covid Spike; New Telehealth Program
Winter weather is bringing with it the increased risk of flu and with it the spread of our least favorite 2020 word; Covid. In Wisconsin, the DHS is looking to “get ahead” of the possible upcoming surge in cases with a new program. According to a press release...
Trump Returns to Iowa to Rally for Grassley & Reynolds
The 45th President of the United States is scheduled to land in Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday, November 3. Donald J. Trump is reportedly making the trip to campaign for the reelection of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. The Sioux City event will be another signature...
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
