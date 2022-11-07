ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

AirPods Pro just crashed to $159 in early Black Friday deal

By Lee Dunkley
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmVdm_0j1tCjv200

We're still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but early Black Friday deals are getting going with many of our favorite tech products on sale at cheaper prices.

Right now the original Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Walmart for $159 , which is an amazing $90 savings on the full price of these top-performing original ANC earbuds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEInn_0j1tCjv200

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 @ Walmart
The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case. View Deal

In our AirPods Pro review , we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design, and spatial audio support providing one of the most immersive audio experiences.

While the AirPods Pro makes a perfect choice for everyday users, these first generation earbuds really shine when being used for working out.

With Apple's H1 chip, your favorite Apple devices can easily connect to your AirPods Pro. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long compared to newer rivals, including the recently launched AiPords Pro 2. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is the lowest AirPods Pro price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday, and I recommend acting fast before this offer ends.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals live blog , which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy