KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
shefinds

The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
24/7 Wall St.

Peloton Goes to the Junk Pile

Barry McCarthy, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) chief executive officer, continues to say the bike and rowing machine company will turn the corner or has begun to do so. It is not that he is dodging the truth. The fact is that there is no evidence to show he is correct. Peloton’s situation worsened as it disclosed earnings for the most recent quarter. Investors trashed the company’s shares, then they recovered slightly on comments by McCarthy that the figure showed Peloton was “making significant progress.” Not so.
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
BGR.com

Google is shutting down the Street View app

Google is preparing to shut down the standalone Street View app for iPhone and Android, but the feature will continue to live inside the Google Maps app. Street View is a quick way to explore any region of the world from the street level. The feature is especially useful for understanding what to expect during your travels. It can make the Google Maps navigation experience that follows much easier.

