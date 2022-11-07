Read full article on original website
Abortion and the election: What the results mean — and what's next?
Voters in several states where abortion was on the ballot were generally favorable to abortion rights. This summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning decades of abortion-rights precedent left the issue of abortion rights to the states. That raised the stakes for voters in several states — including Vermont, California, Michigan, Montana and Kentucky — with abortion-related questions on the ballot this year.
Election deniers: The winners and losers
Nearly 300 election deniers — people who do not accept the fact that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election or who falsely believed there was foul play or fraud in the election system — were on ballots across the country. Some of them lost, many won and in several key states, the results are not yet in.
With most Mass. election results in, here's what comes next
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The results from Tuesday’s election are still trickling in across the country. We’re probably going to have to wait a few...
MassGOP wipeout has Republicans pondering party's future
Republicans had a rough election in Massachusetts this week, despite some pickups in the rest of the country. The GOP lost every single statewide contest here, all nine Congressional races, two key county races and some legislative races. And the Republican nominee for governor, Geoff Diehl, lost by such a wide margin to Democrat Maura Healey that the Associated Press called the race within minutes after the polls closed.
Mass. votes 'yes' on Question 4, upholding driver's license law for unauthorized immigrants
Massachusetts voters approved Question 4, according to The Associated Press, endorsing a law passed earlier this year that allows immigrants without legal status in the U.S. to receive driver's licenses. The Work and Family Mobility Act is set to go into effect next July. Organizers estimate thousands of newly eligible...
Good Bot, Bad Bot | Part II: The future of bots in government
For the next few weeks, the Endless Thread team will be sharing stories about the rise of bots. How are these pieces of software — which are meant to imitate human behavior and language — influencing our daily lives in sneaky, surprising ways?. Next in our series: the...
