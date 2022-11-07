Read full article on original website
Samsung's reluctance to make rollable phones may encourage other OEMs to try
An analyst believes that Samsung has no interest in making a rollable phone. The analyst believes Samsung lacks interest because of its strong grip on the foldable market. They also believe that Samsung’s monopoly on the foldable market may lead to other OEMs pursuing sliding phones as a way to stand out from the market leader.
VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac
Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
A new foldable flagship is coming on November 23
Honor is launching the Honor Magic Vs foldable phone on November 23 in China. The device will be a book-style foldable that could compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. A new folding phone is entering the flagship space on November 23. It’s probably the last foldable phone we’ll see this year, and it comes from Honor.
The new Android Auto UI is rolling out as a public beta now, finally
Unfortunately, the public beta is full, so you can't sign up to get this. The new Android Auto user interface is rolling out to public beta testers now. It features a whole new look, easier controls, and a better split-screen. Unfortunately, the public beta roster is full, so you can’t...
How to pair your Samsung Galaxy buds to any device
Galaxy Buds work better in Samsung's ecosystem, but you can still connect them elsewhere. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, pairing your Galaxy buds is as easy as opening up the case! That’s just one of the benefits of being in the Samsung ecosystem. And If you have any other type of device, the pairing process doesn’t take too many extra steps either, thanks to the dedicated Galaxy Wearables app. Here’s how to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds on any device.
Someone made a foldable iPhone using iPhone X internals and Motorola Razr parts
An over-the-top DIY project that took almost a year to complete. A YouTuber and his team created a foldable iPhone with functional iOS software. The engineers that put the DIY folding iPhone together used internals from various iPhones, including the iPhone X. They packed them inside the chassis of the...
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 special edition gets exclusive UI and accessories
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available starting next month. Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. The phone comes with a unique design, new wallpapers, redesigned icons, and two special accessories. Samsung has launched a new special edition Galaxy Z Flip...
New leak reveals the complete specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3
The Nord CE 3 could be bigger and have an improved main camera compared to its predecessor. A new leak has given us details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The leak suggests the phone may have a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaker...
Daily Authority: 📱 DIY foldables
Build-your-own foldable, a pesky Pixel Watch bug, Stadia refunds, and how much your gaming habit could be costing you. 👋 Hello, and welcome to Thursday’s Daily Authority. If you’re thinking it feels like we just saw each other, you’d be right! Paula here covering for Hadlee today, and if you’re already subscribed to the Weekly Authority, you’ll see me for the third time at the weekend. Lucky you!
Leica's latest phone is all about its massive camera, but good luck finding one
It might make you question your allegiance to Samsung and Xiaomi... if it were easy to buy. Leica has announced its second smartphone. The Leitz Phone 2 packs a 47.2MP 1-inch camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 240Hz display. Pricing starts at ~$1,580, but availability is limited.
Leak reveals new details about the OnePlus 11's camera setup
The camera is expected to have a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 32MP zoom setup. A leak has revealed new details about the camera setup for the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2. The two phones could end up sharing the camera setup. The OnePlus 11 may miss out on...
Google's new Chrome OS Beta Tester Hub is now open to the public
The Beta Tester Hub will allow users to try out features before they go public. Google has launched a new Beta Tester Hub for Chrome OS. Anyone who signs up will be able to try out or get a sneak peek at new features. Google is offering swag to the...
Google has started rolling out refunds for Stadia
The refunds for Stadia will be processed automatically. Google has announced that it has started the process of issuing refunds to Stadia users. There will be refunds for everything except Stadia Pro subscription fees and Google’s Power Support Claw. Players will be able to transfer save data to other...
Apple details how it created the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite system
The company spent hundreds of millions to bring the feature to life. Apple has spent $450 million to set up the infrastructure behind the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite system. The company has detailed how the system works behind the scenes when an iPhone 14 user makes an...
Leak suggests the Pixel 7a may have high-end features never seen on the A-series
The Pixel 7a could have a 90Hz display with 5W wireless charging. A new leak has potentially provided some surprising details about the Pixel 7a. The leak suggests the 7a could have a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging. The leak also suggests the phone is getting a new camera...
How to set up an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini
Just don't ask it for "Earl Grey tea, hot." One day you’re going to come home as proud parents with your newborn Apple HomePod. But you just can’t give it a milk bottle and leave it to sleep. Your baby HomePod (or HomePod mini) is going to need to be set up in the ways of Siri. You need to pair it with its iPhone brother or sister, then let it do its light flashing to indicate it’s all ready to go. And what if it refuses to cooperate? New arrivals can be like that. Here’s the guide on how to set up an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini.
Is your Samsung phone overheating? Here's what you can do
Complaints about overheating Samsung, and other Android, phones are becoming increasingly common and take away from what should be great smartphone experiences. Our smartphones are more capable and draw more power, but that’s expected. The more significant issue is when the phone becomes uncomfortably warm, even when it’s not performing processor-intensive tasks. Overheating affects performance and can cause battery and other hardware issues down the line. If you’re facing overheating problems on your Samsung phone, here’s what you can do to fix them.
Google Nest Mini just hit a ridiculously giftable price of $18
The normal price is $49, so this is a 62% discount. The Google Nest Mini is the perfect entry product to get you into a smart home powered by Google Assistant. It’s small, easy to use, comes in a wide array of colors, and isn’t too expensive. However,...
How to add the LastPass extension to Google Chrome
All your passwords are a click away. LastPass is one of the best password managers you can get and supports multiple devices to ensure that you don’t have to worry about your passwords anymore. LastPass lets you add an extension to your web browser to make it easier to access your passwords, add new information, and generate secure passwords with a click. Here’s how to add the LastPass web extension on Google Chrome.
Hacker discovers lock screen bypass bug that affects all Google Pixels
A hacker found a bug that reportedly affects all Google Pixel phones. The bug allows anyone who knows the exploit to sidestep the lock screen. The problem was fixed in November’s security update. The last thing anyone wants is for a stranger to gain access to your phone. It’s...
