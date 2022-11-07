Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
Natchitoches Times
JAMES COMEY BRIDGES
Longtime Natchitoches resident and architect James Comey Bridges passed away at the age of 72 at his home Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, with a view of Cane River Lake out his window surrounded by loving family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanine Ryals Bridges, whom he married...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
bossierpress.com
Camp minden prep
Planning activities for the 2023 edition of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) tour event scheduled for Camp Minden have begun, and already a multi-parish. cooperative effort is underway to make more improvements at the tournament site. Equipment and workers from the Bossier and Webster Parish police juries along. with the...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
KTBS
Services set for Jerry Pierce who found a home for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Jerry Pierce — who found a home for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches and served his alma mater, Northwestern State, there for almost 60 years — died Tuesday in a Natchitoches hospital after a brief illness. He was 83. Pierce served as...
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
KTBS
Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
Next KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner races down the aisles
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Third grader, Brody Miller, 8, from Apollo Elementary took home quite a Christmas treat this Thursday as our fourth KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner. While racing through the toy aisle of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Brody was able to haul in $1,599.87 in merchandise in just three minutes.
KTBS
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors
The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Colorado makes historic visit to Grambling
Colorado makes a historic trip to Louisiana on Saturday to take on Grambling as part of the Pac-12/Southwestern Athletic Conference
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
