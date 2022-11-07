According to the Uber Lost & Found Index, Texans are some of the worst about losing their stuff in an Uber. What is going on?. Austin. Austin is the major offender, coming in as the #1 most forgetful-of-their-things city in all of America, and it's their second year in a row claiming this honor. Coming in at #3 is Houston and #5 is Dallas, making Texas the only state to have more than one city in the top 10.

