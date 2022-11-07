(The Center Square) — An ammunition manufacturer plans to spend $60 million to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, Ga. Georgia officials would not say whether the state offered any tax incentives to encourage Norma Precision to build its new facility in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO