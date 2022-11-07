ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

When You Think South Dakota Golf, Think Onida. Yes, Onida

OK, it's true, I admit it. South Dakota is not considered the golfing mecca of the United States. If you were to, just off the top of your head, name 10 states you associate with golf, well...South Dakota probably isn't anywhere to be seen on that list. But that doesn't mean we don't have fantastic golf courses! And for that matter, world-class golfers!
ONIDA, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy