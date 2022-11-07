Read full article on original website
Community Celebrates Kustra’s 2022 Iowa Adult Citizen Of Character Award
Friends, family, and community members gathered at St. Anthony Regional Hospital earlier this week to celebrate a Carroll native’s selection as the 2022 Iowa Adult Citizen of Character. In July, the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University presented Luanne Kustra the award in recognition of her lifelong dedication to bettering the lives of those around her through countless hours of advocacy, volunteerism, and charitable works. One of her nominators, Region XII Executive Director Rick Hunsaker, says Kustra is the epitome of the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. He says she has showcased each one consistently for as long as he has known her.
Two Injured In Hwy 175 Head-On Collision Wednesday
An Ida Grove man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on collision in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:22 p.m. on Highway 175. Authorities say 82-year-old Larry Paul Davis of Woodbine was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Ford F250 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2022 Ford EC4 van, owned by Cygnus Home Service LLC of Marshall, Minn. and operated by 52-year-old Brady Lyle Bakker of Ida Grove. Both drivers were transported to MercyONE Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Wittrock Holds Carroll County Recorder’s Office With Nearly Nearly 70% Of Vote
Ashten Wittrock, the Republican incumbent in the contested race for Carroll County Recorder, will retain her office at the courthouse. Wittrock defeated Democrat challenger Susie Boles with 69.3 percent of the vote, 5,381-2,382. Wittrock thanks Carroll County voters for their overwhelming support at the polls yesterday (Tuesday). Wittrock was elected...
Carroll County Voters Select Andersen For District 2 Supervisor
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Republican Mike Andersen of Breda is the unofficial winner over Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler for the District 2 Carroll County Board of Supervisors seat. The initial vote count shows Andersen winning by a significant margin, 67.5 percent to 32.45 percent or 5,174 to 2,489. Andersen says he is ready to get to work for Carroll County residents and appreciates voters for their support.
Ray Wiedemeier formerly of Carroll
Ray Wiedemeier, age 80, formerly of Carroll, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Lector will be Phil Phillips. Casket Bearers will be Ray’s family.
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Shopping Season With Jingle & Mingle Thursday
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday shopping season tomorrow (Thursday) evening with its Jingle and Mingle celebration. At least 19 businesses throughout the community will be getting into the Christmas spirit early with snacks, beverages, and holiday deals at participating sites. Chamber staff cautions shoppers to be on the lookout for the Grinch, as he may be prowling about with Christmas surprises. Jingle and Mingle runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. A complete list of the participating businesses is included below.
Carroll Man Charged With Felony Burglary After Threatening Resident With Hammer
A Carroll man was taken into custody today (Thursday) after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the occupant. At approximately 10:32 a.m. ,the Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Granada Road on a report that a male suspect had kicked in the door to a residence, broke a window, and brandished a hammer, causing the resident to fear for their life. The man, identified as 48-year-old Darren Cox, fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger. Law enforcement observed him entering a home in the 200 block of W. 11th Street near Adams Elementary. Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when Cox was spotted through a window, at which time officers entered the home to make the arrest. Cox was booked into the Carroll County jail for third-degree burglary, a class D felony. As of Thursday afternoon, Cox remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.
Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton
Mass of the Christian Burial for 84-year-old Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 10:30am of Sacred Heart Church in Templeton with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. There will be a Rosary...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Wanted Wall Lake Man
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Wall Lake man wanted on outstanding felony warrants. Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Jacob Alan Lindner for charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, control of a firearm by a felon, and ongoing criminal conduct. Individuals with information on Lindner’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office by calling 712-662-7127 or their local law enforcement agency. Lindner’s photo can be found included below.
