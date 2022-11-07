ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay

Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
