Read full article on original website
Related
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
2 Notifications iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
IPhone notifications are designed to be helpful to the user (really — even when it seems like they’re a total nuisance). But the fact of the matter is that receiving so many notifications at all times of day can be a real battery drain on your device. “One...
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
Your iPhone has a secret keyboard that lets you type faster — here's how to find it
The Dvorak keyboard layout is an ergonomic alternative to QWERTY, which should help you type faster and more comfortably. Here's how to turn it on.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Official Android warning for all users – the smartphone symbols that mean you’re being spied on
ANDROID users are urged to not ignore certain symbols they see on their devices. Last December, Android released a slew of privacy and safety features along with its new operating system: OS 12. One of the most notable of these features includes a way to know when an app is...
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Reader's Digest
39K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 1