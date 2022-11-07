ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays

If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV. If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy