Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
Minnesota Is Home to Two of the Top Toy Stores in America
We've now officially coming up on six weeks to get your Christmas shopping done and if you're looking to step up your toy giving game in 2022 you'll be happy to know that you're not too far from a pair of the top toy stores in America. Minnesota is one...
Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
How Many Iowans Have Made the Ultimate Sacrifice for the U.S.A.?
Veterans Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. Since gaining statehood in 1846, Iowa has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Civil War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Hawkeye State.
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Eligible for Loan Relief
Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
Do Squirrels In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Use Plastic Bags In Nests?
In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota I've noticed this fall that high in the trees that a lot of squirrels' nests seem to have plastic shopping bags in them. What's Up?. This fall I've been traveling from South Dakota through Minnesota and into Iowa. I was recently stopped at a...
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota
If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
Iowa Woman, Oldest Person in U.S., Celebrates Birthday [WATCH]
A big birthday cake, a ton of birthday cards, and all of her surviving children. That's how an Iowa woman, the oldest living person in the United States, spent her birthday on Monday. Bessie Hendricks has celebrated a lot of birthdays over the years and Monday's party was held at...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
South Dakota Election Results Are In, Noem Re-Elected
When Kristi Noem became South Dakota's first female Governor in 2018 it was a narrow win against her Democrat opponent Billie Sutton. On Tuesday, voters re-elected Noem to another four years defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. Kristi Noem 216,615 - 62%. Jamie Smith 122,988...
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother
Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays
If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV. If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.
Unexpected Delays for Vehicle Titles in South Dakota
We've all become quite accustomed to dealing with shortages at the stores over the past couple of years, but the latest item in short supply is impacting the abilities of one State of South Dakota agency to do its job. The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is...
Should Homeowners in Iowa, S Dakota Do This Before Winter Comes?
It's that time of year that homeowners across the Midwest and country prepare for Winter with several preventative chores. Raking leaves, cleaning gutters, and making sure homes are insulated properly are just a few things on the to-do list these days. In areas with a lot of snow and ice,...
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 0