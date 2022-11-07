Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 1% to $835.4 billion at 8:18 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) +4.25% $2.10. Aptos (APT) 2.9% $4.52. Decred (DCR) +4.8%...

31 MINUTES AGO