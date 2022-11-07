ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month

New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
DULUTH, MN
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND

The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
