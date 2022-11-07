There are many fun things happening at Madison 2-3 Center! Students are focusing on earning PAWs cards by following directions, helping others, and by being kind. In the past few weeks, students have been involved with fire safety, learning about Johnny Appleseed, and trying new fruits and vegetables. Encourage your students to tell you about these activities! Fall is a great time to fall into a good book every day! GO TIGERS!

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO