Plainsman
HHS students participate in 2022 All State Chorus
The Huron All-State Singers went down to Sioux Falls the end of October to prepare for and perform a concert with over 900 singers from across the state. This event takes a lot of preparation for students, including weeks of extra rehearsals before the event along with two full days of singing as a mass choir before the big event.
Plainsman
Mitchell Tech announces 2022-2023 ambassadors
MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College has released its 2022-2023 Student Ambassador list. This year’s team of 60 Student Ambassadors was chosen by their instructors to represent their programs and Mitchell Tech, provide tours and answer questions at various events, including Tech Camps and. Exploration Days. Selection to the...
Plainsman
Antique toys on display
Mark Smith of Huron found a number of antique toys, some which were his own childhood toys, and offered to share them for display at the Huron Public Library. The display can be seen during normal library hours, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on weekends, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Plainsman
School notes 11-9-22
There are many fun things happening at Madison 2-3 Center! Students are focusing on earning PAWs cards by following directions, helping others, and by being kind. In the past few weeks, students have been involved with fire safety, learning about Johnny Appleseed, and trying new fruits and vegetables. Encourage your students to tell you about these activities! Fall is a great time to fall into a good book every day! GO TIGERS!
Plainsman
Hitchcock-Tulare pulls away for 9B title
VERMILLION – Carter Binger accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots to a 50-28 victory in the Class 9B championship game over the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The Patriots won the coin toss and elected to receive, putting together a long, methodical...
