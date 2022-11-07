Read full article on original website
State funding announced to connect those experiencing homelessness with support services
Governor Ned Lamont's administration is releasing nearly $8.5 million in additional aid to connect those experiencing homelessness with support services – including housing, food, and mental health services – ahead of the upcoming winter season. The goal of the funding is to ensure that pathways to the homeless service system and human points of contact remain available for those seeking assistance.
Conn. high school football teams partner with National Guard
Several high school football teams in Connecticut are partnering with the National Guard during the month of November to hold Military Appreciation Games in honor of currently serving members of the military and veterans. During the games, players will wear specially designed Connecticut National Guard jerseys that feature a camouflage pattern.
