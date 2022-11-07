Drier air coming in from the east today! You will notice it feels crisp & less muggy. Click and watch the forecast video for details. We will gradually cool down into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning, and the humidity will also drop. Wednesday will feel much more comfortable with cooler and drier air moving in from the northeast. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be nice with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up a little more on Veterans Day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A big front will move in that night, and we’ll be drastically cooler by Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 60s, and a few showers are possible that morning. It’ll be even colder on Sunday with lows in the 40s. Highs will struggle to get past 60.

TAYLOR, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO