WYTV.com
The reason dogs like to lick people
(WYTV)- Why do our dogs lick us?. They like the way we taste, or they’re anxious or they even like us. A dog really experiences life through smell and taste. Along with their noses, a dog’s tongue helps it understand the world, as we use fingers for touching.
akc.org
Can Dogs See Ghosts?
While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?
pethelpful.com
Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It
We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @Fred Schultz. Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
pethelpful.com
Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches
It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'
An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Bichon Frise Filmed Snoring Away Tucked Up in Owner's Bed: 'Ruff Morning'
A snoozing Bichon Frise has found internet fame after her owner shared a clip of her canine companion enjoying a well-earned nap. Queenie the dog was caught on camera tucked up in her human companion's bed, snoring away in footage that has been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.
All of Her Puppies Have Been Adopted – Now This Indiana Momma Dog Needs a Forever Home
Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as...
pethelpful.com
Video Plea to Save Pregnant Dog Thrown From a Car Is Touching Hearts
We will never understand people who have no concern or care for animals. There are people out there in the world who are apathetic and even cruel toward animals. One dog recently fell victim to people like this, but her recovery story is giving us hope. TikTok user @taylorcezanne recently...
Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
pethelpful.com
Great Dane's Response to Getting His Own Hotel Bed Is Perfect
Everyone loves having a lot of space to stretch out when they sleep, but this isn't always possible if you share a bed with someone else. This is why people love to take advantage of the large beds in hotels when they are out of town. One woman's dog didn't quite get the memo though!
pethelpful.com
Cat's Special Crocheted Hat Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
The creativity of pet owners is something we never get tired of seeing! So many talented pet owners use their own artistic powers to create things for their fur babies that are either fun, useful or just plain funny. Such is the case with TikTok user @Cutecatrock who creates adorable...
pethelpful.com
Poodle's Puzzled Reaction to Brother's Haircut Is Too Funny to Resist
We always love getting haircuts because you feel all refreshed. Confidence has come over you and people can't get over the new look. Sometimes the new look is so dramatic people won't even recognize you. Heck, pets might not even recognize you with a new haircut!. Turns out our pets...
Laughter Over Dog 'Trying So Hard to Be Happy' at Meeting Owner's New Baby
A dog who struggled to hide her true emotions when meeting her owner's newborn baby has left viewers crying with laughter online. Footage of Hazel the chocolate Labrador simultaneously smiling and grimacing at the sight of the young child was posted by her owner em.hort.22 to TikTok, where it has amassed more than 13 million views.
pethelpful.com
Couple Hires a 'Dog Sitter' for Their Wedding an the Photos Are Just Epic
When people get married, they usually want to be surrounded by their closest friends and family. For pet owners, this includes their beloved fur babies who are never left out of special events. This is how one couple felt, which is why they took an extra special step to include their dog in their wedding day.
intheknow.com
Toddler’s hilarious ‘bad hair day’ has TikTok in stitches: ‘Legendary response’
A toddler’s perfect response to being caught in a mischievous act by her mom has become a viral TikTok sound. Christinamarie James’ daughter was “already having a bad hair day,” as it was. Then, the mom caught the little girl cranking up the chaos level with a hearty helping of slime.
