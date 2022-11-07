Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference
Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state
For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food
There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
hot967.fm
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
