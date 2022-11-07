ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference

Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state

For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
DULUTH, MN
