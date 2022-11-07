Nov. 11—New Mexico may be known as the Land of Enchantment, but to Iranian-born artist Shirin Neshat, it represents the Land of Dreams. A New York-based photographer, videographer and filmmaker, Neshat traveled the U.S. before focusing her work on New Mexico's people and landscapes. The results can be seen in her solo exhibition "Land of Dreams," open at SITE Santa Fe through Jan. 16, 2023.

