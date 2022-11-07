ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature

South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief

Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota

If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?

If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
MINNESOTA STATE
How Charitable Are We in South Dakota?

A lot of us are struggling right now. But there is struggle- - and then there is being hungry, homeless, sick, or all alone trying to deal with circumstances beyond your control. That kind of struggle. The kind that leads you to reach out for help. And, that is where...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Election Results Are In, Noem Re-Elected

When Kristi Noem became South Dakota's first female Governor in 2018 it was a narrow win against her Democrat opponent Billie Sutton. On Tuesday, voters re-elected Noem to another four years defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. Kristi Noem 216,615 - 62%. Jamie Smith 122,988...
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother

Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
MINNESOTA STATE
Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays

If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV. If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

