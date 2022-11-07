Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Vets Make-Up Nearly 10% of South Dakota’s Population, The 12th Highest in the US
At last count, there are more than 18 million veterans who have served in the United States military, and in South Dakota, they make up nearly ten percent of the state's population - one of the highest rates in the country. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data and...
How Many Meat Processing Plants Are In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
This region of the country thrives on ag production, both from the field and the feedlot. Farmers' and ranchers' livelihoods are motivated by their price per bushel and price per head. Nationwide there are 5,559 Meat, Beef & Poultry Processing businesses in the US as of 2022. For the livestock...
Minnesota Is Home to Two of the Top Toy Stores in America
We've now officially coming up on six weeks to get your Christmas shopping done and if you're looking to step up your toy giving game in 2022 you'll be happy to know that you're not too far from a pair of the top toy stores in America. Minnesota is one...
Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
Deli Meats and Cheeses In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Causing Sickness
The CDC is warning that there has been an outbreak of illnesses due to eating deli meats and cheeses. Here's what you should know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a notice concerning a recent listeria outbreak they have linked to deli meats and cheeses. The...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief
Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
Does Minnesota Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?
Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota
If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
How Charitable Are We in South Dakota?
A lot of us are struggling right now. But there is struggle- - and then there is being hungry, homeless, sick, or all alone trying to deal with circumstances beyond your control. That kind of struggle. The kind that leads you to reach out for help. And, that is where...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
South Dakota Election Results Are In, Noem Re-Elected
When Kristi Noem became South Dakota's first female Governor in 2018 it was a narrow win against her Democrat opponent Billie Sutton. On Tuesday, voters re-elected Noem to another four years defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. Kristi Noem 216,615 - 62%. Jamie Smith 122,988...
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother
Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays
If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV. If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0