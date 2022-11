SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's basketball team took an 8-0 lead and never looked back in a 76-51 nonconference win over SUNY Oneonta Thursday night at the Williamson Sports Center. The Thoroughbreds are 1-0, while the Red Dragons are 1-1. Andi Levitz came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points to lead the Thoroughbreds. Amelia Medolla hit for 11 off the bench. Emmy Plage scored nine points and had a team-high 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Sarah Chambers added nine points.

