C.J. Stroud still leads Big Ten Total QBR rankings by wide margin after Week 10

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Big Ten football season is headed down the home stretch, and it’s time to check in once again on which conference quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud.

The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating. We find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many aspects others don’t, including the level of competition.

So what is Total QBR exactly? According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

OK. we’re game.

So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers following Week 9 of the college football season? Especially after Stroud ran into a midwestern monsoon on Saturday up in Chicagoland against Northwestern? Here’s a ranking of the top 13 based on quarterbacks that play an average of 20 action plays per game.

13

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 30.3

Total Before Last Week | 26.8

Ranking Last Week | 14 (⇔ no change)

12

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws the pass during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 46.9

Total Before Last Week | 46.2

Ranking Last Week | 12 (⇔ no change)

11

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ryan Field. Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 47.1

Total Before Last Week | 48.4

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇔ no change)

10

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 55.8

Total Before Last Week | 54.7

Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇔ no change)

9

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 57.9

Total Before Last Week | 63.2

Ranking Last Week | 7 (⇔ no change)

8

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Nov 5, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 60.2

Total Before Last Week | 62.4

Ranking Last Week | 7 (⇓ one spot)

7

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pressures during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 66.0

Total Before Last Week | 63.7

Ranking Last Week | 8 (⇑ one spot)

6

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 69.8

Total Before Last Week | 75.1

Ranking Last Week | 4 (⇓ two spots)

5

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) practices ahead of the NCAA football game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 70.0

Total Before Last Week | 74.9

Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇔ no change)

4

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford walks on the field after the Nittany Lions fell, 44-31, to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 70.2

Total Before Last Week | 71.2

Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇑ two spots)

3

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 75.5

Total Before Last Week | 77.0

Ranking Last Week | 3 (⇔ no change)

2

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 80.7

Total Before Last Week | 79.1

Ranking Last Week | 2 (⇔ no change)

1

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 91.1

Total Before Last Week | 93.1

Ranking Last Week | 1 (⇔ no change)

