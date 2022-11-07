ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckerspayer.com

Oscar Health largely abandons Medicare Advantage

Oscar Health has largely abandoned its Medicare Advantage business, opting to focus on ACA exchange plans, CEO Mario Schlosser told investors on a Nov. 9 call. Mr. Schlosser said the company has exited MA markets in New York and Texas. The company's lone remaining plan is a partnership with Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare system in Broward County, Fla.
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Major payers offering Medicare Advantage plans in hundreds more counties in 2023

The nation's largest payers each expanded their Medicare Advantage offerings into hundreds more counties in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That includes Humana, which now offers Medicare Advantage plans in 89 percent of U.S. counties, and UnitedHealthcare, which now offers plans in 84...
moneytalksnews.com

Feds to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Ads

If you’ve seen suspicious Medicare ads lately, you’re not alone: The federal government has been frowning at them too. And now the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — the agency that oversees the Medicare program — is stepping in to stop dubious marketing and pressure tactics. In a recent memo announcing the policy change, Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group within CMS, says:
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CNET

November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?

Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...

