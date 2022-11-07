Read full article on original website
When to Join, Switch or Drop Medicare Advantage
A Medicare Advantage plan combines Medicare Parts A and B, typically within an HMO or PPO plan with a private insurance carrier. These plans often include prescription drug coverage.
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health largely abandons Medicare Advantage
Oscar Health has largely abandoned its Medicare Advantage business, opting to focus on ACA exchange plans, CEO Mario Schlosser told investors on a Nov. 9 call. Mr. Schlosser said the company has exited MA markets in New York and Texas. The company's lone remaining plan is a partnership with Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare system in Broward County, Fla.
beckerspayer.com
Major payers offering Medicare Advantage plans in hundreds more counties in 2023
The nation's largest payers each expanded their Medicare Advantage offerings into hundreds more counties in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. That includes Humana, which now offers Medicare Advantage plans in 89 percent of U.S. counties, and UnitedHealthcare, which now offers plans in 84...
moneytalksnews.com
Feds to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Ads
If you’ve seen suspicious Medicare ads lately, you’re not alone: The federal government has been frowning at them too. And now the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — the agency that oversees the Medicare program — is stepping in to stop dubious marketing and pressure tactics. In a recent memo announcing the policy change, Kathryn Coleman, director of the Medicare Drug & Health Plan Contract Administration Group within CMS, says:
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year
Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors
Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just three days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in only three days. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? Depends on your birthday
(NEXSTAR) – Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits, starting in January. The larger checks are part of a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, designed to offset inflation. Thanks to soaring inflation rates, the 2023 COLA raise is the largest in decades at 8.7%.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in a few weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two December payments due to a scheduling quirk in a few weeks, for a total of $1,755. The first payment is scheduled to be sent out to eligible people on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CNET
November SSDI Payment Dates: Which of These 4 Days Will Your Money Arrive?
Social Security Disability Insurance checks go out at various times throughout the month, depending on a couple of factors -- your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse (even if you've been receiving benefits for decades). But if you'll be getting a check, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
Ways To Maximize Social Security If You’re Widowed
If your spouse passes away and you are the surviving spouse of the worker, you can receive your spouse's Social Security benefits after they pass. An important caveat: your spouse must have worked...
Healthline
What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?
President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
