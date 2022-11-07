ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

KISS 106

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is about to open a Crumbl Cookies location on November 18. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The grand opening week menu will include 6 of the over 200 weekly...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023

Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
SANTA CLAUS, IN
KISS 106

Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro Hosting “Fill The Van” Food Event-Can You Help?

The holidays are a time of joy for so many but also a time of great need for others. The Daniel Pitino Shelter here in Owensboro is seeking help from the community. The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves as a safe and secure place for women, women with children, and families experiencing homelessness. Housing Stabilization programs and community resource referrals are also available.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for High Score Saloon’s new location. Part of the construction is replacing the facade on the new building. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building and everything underneath needs to be replaced. Hoskins says they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic alert for water main work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Arrest made after crash into business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business. It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
ALBION, IL
KISS 106

KISS 106

