Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
14news.com
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is about to open a Crumbl Cookies location on November 18. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The grand opening week menu will include 6 of the over 200 weekly...
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023
Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
Snow is in the Southern Indiana Forecast, It’s the Perfect Time to Invest in a Snow Cone Truck
Oh, snow...Here we go with that four-letter 'S' word in our weekend forecast. Now I know that some of you love snow and winter so much that if you could make a side hustle out of it, you would. You Could Own Your Own Snow Cone Truck. Earlier this week...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Cast Your Vote Now for the Best Tattoo Studio In and Around Evansville Indiana
The great thing about tattoos, and art in general, is that they are subjective. What one person finds beautiful, another might find boring. Maybe you like smaller, more easily hidden tattoos, and your best friend likes full sleeves or back pieces. Some people prefer vibrant, stunning colors in their tattoos while others enjoy black and gray work.
14news.com
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro Hosting “Fill The Van” Food Event-Can You Help?
The holidays are a time of joy for so many but also a time of great need for others. The Daniel Pitino Shelter here in Owensboro is seeking help from the community. The Daniel Pitino Shelter serves as a safe and secure place for women, women with children, and families experiencing homelessness. Housing Stabilization programs and community resource referrals are also available.
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
14news.com
Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for High Score Saloon’s new location. Part of the construction is replacing the facade on the new building. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building and everything underneath needs to be replaced. Hoskins says they...
14news.com
Traffic alert for water main work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
WANE-TV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
14news.com
Arrest made after crash into business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a business. It happened at the Line-X building on West Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say two vehicles were going west when one hit the other, causing it to hit business.
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
Kentucky Animal Rescue Shows Off Its Brand New Adoption Center
Tomorrow is a HUGE day for SPARKY, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky. The Owensboro-based rescue is hosting an open house at its brand new, first-ever adoption and rescue center. Yesterday, I got the chance to go inside and get a sneak preview of the facility and i's four-legged welcome...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
