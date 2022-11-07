ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M

One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
AUBURN, AL
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals

Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
AUBURN, AL
VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Tour Auburn’s new state-of-the-art football facility

Auburn athletics offered media a tour of the school’s new football facility Friday. The Tigers are set to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Facility soon. See video from the tour here. See photos from the tour here. Auburn also offered a tour for fans at 4 p.m. Friday...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn gymnastics signs five-star for third year in a row

The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023. Five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness signed their letters of intent along with Bryn Bartman, and all three will be set to begin their Auburn careers in January 2024.
AUBURN, AL
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory

The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
Jay Hovey is the newly elected Alabama State Senator of District 27

Republican Jay Hovey has won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 over Democrat candidate Sherri Reese. In Lee County, Hovey had 16,345 votes or about 65.38% and Reese had 8,606 votes or about 34.43%. There were 48 write-in votes or about .19%. The Alabama Secretary of State reported...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Grammy Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky to perform at East Alabama Arts in Opelika

The Grammy Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky from Charleston S.C. is coming to Opelika to perform at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts on Monday. Ranky Tanky consists of drummer, percussionist and producer Quentin Baxter; bass player Kevin Hamilton; vocalist Quiana Parler; guitar player and vocalist Clay Ross; and trumpet player and vocalist Charlton Singleton.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika Veterans Day Program 2022

The City of Opelika held the annual Veterans Day Program at the Opelika Public Library Friday morning. Mayor Gary Fuller and Ron Douglass, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95, gave speeches.
OPELIKA, AL

