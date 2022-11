The Bay Bridge Run will take place on Sunday, November 13. Eastbound span to close for the event. The participants will run or walk 6.2 miles from Northrop Grumman on the western shore, across the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, along Pier One Road, and up Route 8 to the finish line in Chesapeake Bay Business Park.

STEVENSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO