107 JAMZ

Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation

Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Announces It’s Going Out of Business

Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles

Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Gordon Ramsay Steak Coming To The Lake Charles Area

World renown chef and television star Gordon Ramsay will be opening up one of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurants right here in Southwest Louisiana. He has teamed up with the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake and Lake Charles area to open up the eatery. The Horseshoe Casino is a Ceaser's property...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Nov. 4-6

We finally made it to the weekend and are ready to get out and do something fun. There is a ton of concerts, football games, events, and other stuff to choose from this week. Want to see a national country or rock artist, take in a McNeese football game, or just go check out a fun festival or event? We have put together a list of things going on in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area this weekend for you to choose from. Here ya go.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397

Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Student Arrested For Leaving Threatening Note At School

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrested a Jennings High School student on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for leaving a threatening note at school. It's unclear where the student placed the note, but according to the KLFY News the message threatened to shoot up the school. According to Chief...
JENNINGS, LA
107 JAMZ

Traffic Alert! I-10 Construction Begins Nov. 6 In Iowa

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a traffic alert for area motorists. Highway road crews are gearing up for major construction work that will result in an extended road closure. The map below highlights the upcoming lane and on-ramp that will be affected on I-10 in red.
IOWA, LA
107 JAMZ

Highway Safety Enforcement – Drivers Be On Your ‘A’ Game!

Drivers in SWLA will need to make an extra effort to abide by the rules of the road. Now is also a good time to make sure all your vehicle paperwork, license, insurance, and registrations are current and up to par too. Yes. This is something we should all do anyway, but here's another reason. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced they plan to hire more deputies and add more units on the roadway to enforce traffic safety.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

