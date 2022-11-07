Read full article on original website
Brady has ‘zero’ remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady says he has no regrets about coming out of his short retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Brady spoke at a news conference in Munich, where the Bucs will play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized. Brady says he’s doing his best to cope with personal and professional challenges. He also says he loves the daily routine of playing football and that the feeling of winning exciting games are “probably hard to replicate at home on Xbox.”
Bills QB Allen returns to practice, questionable for Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has tested his sore throwing elbow for the first time this week. He is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills say Allen’s practice time is limited, which is still considered a step in the right direction after missing the previous two sessions. He hurt his right elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start for the Bills if Allen doesn’t play. Starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau have been ruled out.
Panthers ground dominance earns Carolina hard-fought 25-15 win over Atlanta Falcons in rainy TNF showdown
The Carolina Panthers’ dominance in their running game proved enough to hold off a late Atlanta Falcons comeback attempt on a rainy Thursday Night Football. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown while Laviska Shenault Jr. added a 41-yard touchdown as the team ran for a season-high 232 yards as a whole, in the 25-15 win at Bank of America Stadium.
Frustration over play time hastens Tillery’s Chargers’ exit
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jerry Tillery was expected to be in his last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason. It turns out the exit happened sooner. Tillery hit the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday after the team announced Thursday night they were going to release him. The defensive lineman was the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2019, going 28th overall in the NFL draft. He is likely to be claimed by a team by Monday’s waiver deadline.
4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle. They’ll likely need the veteran with four defensive starters ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill was limited Friday at practice. Yet the veteran quarterback practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement. The Titans will be without four starters on defense. That group includes 2021 Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and strong safety Amani Hooker.
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL. He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension as well as a $5 million fine and counseling and treatment. Watson returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to meetings and conditioning sessions. Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.
Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns’ Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. The Browns also will be without Njoku. He’s second on the team with 34 catches for 418 yards. He’ll miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered on Oct. 23 against Baltimore.
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers running game would actually improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened in Carolina. The Panthers have averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded after averaging 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield. D’Onta Foreman has been the ideal back for what interim head coach Steve Wilks wants — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents as the game goes on. Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the four games since McCaffrey was traded, including three games with at least 118 yards on the ground.
Kelli Masters overcomes critics, among few female NFL agents
Kelli Masters remembers the feeling going to her first scouting combine in 2006, seeing no other female agents in the room and wondering if the people who told her she didn’t belong were right. But Masters went on to become the first female agent to represent a top-5 pick in the NFL draft. She went to law school at Oklahoma and began her professional career as a business litigation attorney. She became an agent because her passion for helping people with their nonprofits led her to work with athletes who wanted to start charitable foundations. There are a few more females in the agent business now. But of the 910 NFLPA-certified agents, only 67 are women. That’s just 7.3%.
Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol
Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against Arizona while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rams coach Sean McVay says the quarterback “has been making good progress” since being placed in the protocol. Stafford worked out and threw the ball Thursday, and he participated in the Rams’ practice Friday on a limited basis. None of that progress means Stafford will play for Los Angeles against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, however. The Rams say they had no indication Stafford had concussion symptoms last Sunday during their loss at Tampa Bay.
AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon. A person familiar with the situation disclosed the injury to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it. The injury happened in Thursday night’s win over Atlanta. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.
Barkley well-rested and not taking Texans’ run D lightly
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Houston Texans as the NFL’s third leading rusher this season with 779 yards. The Texans are last in the league in run defense, allowing an average of 180.6 yards. So it’s easy to project Barkley is going to have a big day as the Giants try to improve their playoff hopes. But he says it’s not that simple, noting that Seattle had an iffy run defense but was effective against the Giants. Opponents have been putting more players in the box to stop the Giants’ run-heavy offense.
