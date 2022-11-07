Read full article on original website
The Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away and you may have family and friends coming in for the four-day holiday. After all the turkey and fixings are gobbled down, you may be looking for things to do on your extended holiday weekend and we think we found a fun thing to get your group together and go see live.
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Looking for something to do Friday night here in lake Charles? We found just the thing for you! The Eli Young Band will be live in concert in Lake Charles Friday night playing all their big hit. How did the Eli Young Band get their start? Well if you are...
Nothing makes me sadder than to hear a local business is shutting its doors. That seems to be the case for the famed Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream. The "retro" ice cream shop opened up downtown with some of the coolest gourmet treats, but with a retro feel. Owner Nick Villaume not only brought the sweets to the party in the downtown area but pushed for more events to happen downtown. I remember seeing him often at Pujo and Ryan during events chewing on a cigar and smiling as people shuffled around during events.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade. What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a...
Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
Modern country music band, the Eli Young Band, will be performing this weekend in Lake Charles. The Eli Young Band formed in Denton, Texas in 2000. The members of the band met each other while they were all students at North Texas University. Mike Eli and James Young were paired together as dormmates their freshman year of college. They began playing guitar together, eventually began writing songs, and forming the acoustic duo Eli & Young. Chris Thompson and Jon Jones joined them later on and they became the Eli Young Band, and the rest is history.
Lake Charles American Press
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022. Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner. Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges). Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted...
cenlanow.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Another installment of the Cowboy Block Party is scheduled for tonight on the campus of McNeese State University. All season long on Friday nights before every home game for the Cowboys football team, they have been having a free concert at the grove. So far this season, The Chee Weez,...
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
