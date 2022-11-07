Read full article on original website
This Truly Horrifying Food Combination Has My Inner-Minnesotan Intrigued
Ok, I will admit it, when I am not working, I'm helping to either unpack boxes or making runs to the storage locker. It's during some of the downtime that can come with doing these tasks that I will find myself scrolling through social media, and tonight I ran across an admitted favorite food combination that was something truly awful. Peanut butter on pizza.
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
