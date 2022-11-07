Read full article on original website
The Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away and you may have family and friends coming in for the four-day holiday. After all the turkey and fixings are gobbled down, you may be looking for things to do on your extended holiday weekend and we think we found a fun thing to get your group together and go see live.
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade. What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a...
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
Looking for a great deal on a new or preowned firearm? If yes, the Lake Charles Gun And Knife Show is where you need to be this weekend. It's also a great event to find amazing deals on common and hard-to-find ammo. Plus you can find collectible firearms there too.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397 at the Farmers Rice Milling Company. Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam captured the explosion. “We came on scene the top of the...
The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
