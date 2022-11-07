ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magic 1470AM

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Get Lunch Or Dinner This Friday Nov. 11 & Help Lake Charles Veterans

Veterans Day is coming up this Friday, November 11th, and in Lake Charles, The VFW Post 2130 in South Lake Charles is having a Jambalaya fundraiser. Veterans day is a chance for all of us to reflect and thank our men and women who served in our Army, Navy Air Force, Marines, and other branches of the United States service. You or someone you know have served in our armed forces and that is why we celebrate Veterans Day in their honor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
FERRIDAY, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Dashcam video captures explosion at grain elevator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397 at the Farmers Rice Milling Company. Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam captured the explosion. “We came on scene the top of the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles ‘Light Up The Lake’ Christmas Celebration Details

The holiday season is officially underway in Southwest Louisiana, as the City of Lake Charles has announced the schedule of events for the 2022 Light Up The Lake celebration! The annual event is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Holiday Art Walk in Downtown Lake Charles. The event is hosted by the Arts of Humanities Council of SWLA and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy