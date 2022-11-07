Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is about to open a Crumbl Cookies location on November 18. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The grand opening week menu will include 6 of the over 200 weekly...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
Popular Southern Indiana Theme Park Announces It’s Going Cashless in 2023
Big news from Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. The popular Santa Claus, Indiana theme park just announced it's going cashless in 2023. If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you're quite familiar with cashless operations. Think of this like a Sail & Sign Card at a theme park. It makes spending quick, clean and easy and officials at Holiday World are aiming for the same customer experience that you get on the cruise ship settings. Park officials say, "The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increased security."
Snow is in the Southern Indiana Forecast, It’s the Perfect Time to Invest in a Snow Cone Truck
Oh, snow...Here we go with that four-letter 'S' word in our weekend forecast. Now I know that some of you love snow and winter so much that if you could make a side hustle out of it, you would. You Could Own Your Own Snow Cone Truck. Earlier this week...
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for High Score Saloon’s new location. Part of the construction is replacing the facade on the new building. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building and everything underneath needs to be replaced. Hoskins says they...
Traffic alert for water main work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Viral Post Reminds You to Shop Local Music Stores This Holiday Season- Local Evansville Area Music Stores
The holidays are coming up, and if you have someone on your list wanting an instrument, local music stores are here to help!. When I was in high school I wanted to learn to play the guitar, so my parents bought me a cheap guitar and I was off to lessons. After learning a little bit about how to play my guitar and frequenting the local music store (this particular one isn't even around anymore) I had my heart set on a beautiful Epiphone Les Paul Studio Chameleon. This guitar was EVERYTHING to me and I knew I had to have it (Epiphone because at 17 I knew I couldn't afford a Gibson).
Traffic Alert: Motorcycle wreck causing traffic on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for people to be aware of in Henderson. Drivers might be having some traffic difficulties on the southbound Twin Bridge. Dispatch confirms this is due to a motorcycle crash at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 41. The call originally came in just before 5 p.m.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
Newburgh man found guilty of selling fentanyl and heroin
After a two-day trial, a Newburgh, Indiana man was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 29-year-old Nicolas C. Alvarez of Newburgh was found guilty of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 3 felony charge. Authorities say Alvarez was apprehended...
