I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to be home and one of our favorite things to do is drive through the light display at Lights at Bluff Valley. I know we don't have snow yet (which I am fine with!) but I wondered if they had their opening date listed yet. I was browsing through a bunch of websites and Facebook pages and was shocked when I saw "Closed Permanently" posted.

ZUMBRO FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO