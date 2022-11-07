Read full article on original website
Who controls the Senate? — Arizona decided, Nevada lone holdout
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Police Lab Finds Nothing In Envelope Kari Lake Campaign Said Held 'Suspicious' Powder
The envelope had reportedly been sent to the GOP gubernatorial candidate's Arizona campaign headquarters.
Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina top Maryland
Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.
