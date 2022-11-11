ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
 1 day ago

Natasha Jonas will look to add another world title to her name this weekend, as the super-welterweight champion faces Marie Eve Dicaire in Manchester.

Jonas stopped Chris Namus in February to become a world title holder on her third try, claiming the vacant WBO belt. In September, the British southpaw followed that victory with a points win over Patricia Berghult to add the WBC gold to her collection.

Now Jonas, 38, takes on Canadian southpaw Dicaire in a bid to win the IBF title, in a main-event contest at the AO Arena.

On the undercard, former world champions Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera meet in an exhibition bout , in the Briton’s first fight since retiring 10 years ago.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Jonas vs Dicaire will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event set for 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

Full card

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)

