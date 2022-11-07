Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter via surrogate

Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child, a daughter via surrogate .

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that her daughter Royce Lillian was born last week.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child , Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson captioned a photo of the child. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

In the post, the actor then went on to express her gratitude to “everyone who has been involved,” but especially for her surrogate, who “carried” and “birthed” the child with “such grace and care,” and who helped Wilson start her “own family”.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she wrote. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson also shared her happiness for the future, with the actor revealing that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable”.

“I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she wrote.

In the comments under the post, Wilson has been inundated with well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, with Taika Waititi writing: “Yes Rebz, congrats,” while Arielle Kebbel wrote: “Congrats. So happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!”

Wilson’s announcement comes after she revealed she is in a relationship with fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma on 9 June. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the hashtag #loveislove.

However, she clarified that the couple is not engaged to be married on 5 November, after reports circulated suggesting that the pair were planning to exchange vows. “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” Wilson captioned a photo showing the couple at Disneyland together.

Agruma celebrated the news of Wilson’s daughter with an Instagram comment, where she left multiple pink heart emojis. She also shared photos of a baby shower thrown for the actor on her Instagram Stories, where she included a post that read: “Love you to the moon and back.”

The arrival of Wilson’s first child comes after she opened up about her fertility struggles in a candid post in May 2021 . “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” Wilson captioned a photo of herself standing on the beach, adding: “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense… but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”