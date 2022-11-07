Read full article on original website
217 Today: Illinois Democrats sweep statewide races in midterm elections
Fresh off his reelection win, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is still facing multiple questions about whether he’ll run for president. With the election cycle drawing to a close, the Illinois General Assembly soon will consider more revisions to the state's criminal justice reform law during the fall veto session.
2022 Midterm Election Recap
Nationally, races that will decide control of the House and Senate are still up in the air, and it may be days — or even weeks – before we know the full story from yesterday's midterm elections. But here in Illinois, the forecast "red wave" failed to make...
November 10 Illinois History Minute
It’s November 10th, and commercial river traffic in Illinois got its start on this day in 1810, when William Boone and his indentured servant Peter unloaded a shipment of coal in New Orleans, which they had brought down the Mississippi River by raft from Illinois’ first commercial coal mine.
