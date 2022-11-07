Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oakland Press
Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion
Six people were hurt when a gas leak and explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a McLaren Oakland in Pontiac for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deer crashes resulting in serious injuries reach 10-year high in Metro Detroit
LAKE ORION, Mich. – Deer crashes resulting in serious injury have reached a decade high, and we’re in the middle of the “Deer-Hit” season right now. A combination of weather changes, mating habits, and human encroachment creates a hazardous storm which is how Lance DeVoe, the naturalist for Rochester Hills, can see the danger before it starts.
WNEM
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 790 cities and towns in Michigan. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,294 over the last 12 months.
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Gravel hauler overturns, spills dirt all over I-75, causing big backups in Metro Detroit
Drivers along I-75 near Detroit are dealing with major backups after a gravel hauler spilled dirt all over the freeway Wednesday afternoon.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Government Technology
Volunteers to the Ready: Wisconsin, Oklahoma Talk Civilian Cyber Teams
With state CISOs listing cyber workforce woes among their top cybersecurity challenges, tapping into volunteer talent can seem like a promising way to ease the pain. Teams of cyber-savvy volunteers are assisting in several states, where they may rally to help public — and sometimes private — sector entities with supports like incident response and vulnerability assessments.
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
fox2detroit.com
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Law Department Pays $1.9M for IT Goods in Third Quarter
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A key state department focused primarily on law enforcement spent significantly less on its five largest purchases of...
Michigan has unofficial 2022 election results. Here's what happens next.
Election workers in Michigan have counted the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 midterm. For now, the election results are unofficial. And it will take a few weeks for Michigan voters to have official certified results. Over the course of the next 14 days, county canvassers will carry out a...
Government Technology
Branch Chief, Information Security Officer Among Roles in Recruitment
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two key state agencies are recruiting for specialty leadership roles. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Michigan
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
