ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion

Six people were hurt when a gas leak and explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a McLaren Oakland in Pontiac for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deer crashes resulting in serious injuries reach 10-year high in Metro Detroit

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Deer crashes resulting in serious injury have reached a decade high, and we’re in the middle of the “Deer-Hit” season right now. A combination of weather changes, mating habits, and human encroachment creates a hazardous storm which is how Lance DeVoe, the naturalist for Rochester Hills, can see the danger before it starts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 790 cities and towns in Michigan. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,294 over the last 12 months.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
Government Technology

Volunteers to the Ready: Wisconsin, Oklahoma Talk Civilian Cyber Teams

With state CISOs listing cyber workforce woes among their top cybersecurity challenges, tapping into volunteer talent can seem like a promising way to ease the pain. Teams of cyber-savvy volunteers are assisting in several states, where they may rally to help public — and sometimes private — sector entities with supports like incident response and vulnerability assessments.
WISCONSIN STATE
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE
Government Technology

Branch Chief, Information Security Officer Among Roles in Recruitment

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two key state agencies are recruiting for specialty leadership roles. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy