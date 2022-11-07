ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

KLEWTV

Election results: Nez Perce County

These are the unofficial results from the Nez Perce County's auditor's office. Click here for all of Nez Perce County races and unofficial results. Shall Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam of Nez Perce County of the Second Judicial District be retained in office?. Yes 5,091/75.17%. No 1,682/24.83%. Shall Magistrate Karin Seubert of...
KLEWTV

Election results: Asotin County

There were no contested races in Asotin County for the November 8, 2022 election. However, there were several special advisory votes and other ballot issues. Click here for real-time election results from the Asotin County Auditor's Office.
pullmanradio.com

Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning

A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
PULLMAN, WA

