Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Macron unveils shift in military posture as war returns to Europe
President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France's military strategy must strengthen the country as an independent, respected nuclear-armed power through the end of the decade, warning against a risk of escalation and other global effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Europe is not sheltered anymore from missile and drone...
France 24
Climate youth leader Melati Wijsden says words at COP27 must become action
Climate change is a global threat, but countries in Asia are particularly vulnerable. We speak to Melati Wijsden, a climate youth leader and the founder of YOUTHTOPIA, about her mission to eliminate plastic waste and inspire other young people to become actors for change. Also in this edition: millions of people in Pakistan remain displayed after historic flooding, and Bangladesh turns to coal amid an energy crisis.
France 24
Climate change leaves Pakistan underwater
Despite being responsible for less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by extreme weather events due to climate change. This summer, it was hit by torrential rains during what the UN chief called "a monsoon on steroids". In just a few weeks, a third of Pakistan was submerged. Some 1,700 people were killed and two million houses were destroyed. In total, 33 million people were affected by the flooding, or 1 in 7 inhabitants. FRANCE 24's Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali report, with the collaboration of Sameer Mandhro.
France 24
Battling for survival and space in India’s ‘Maximum City’: Mumbai
India is projected to see an explosion in its urban population in the coming decades, but already today its cities cannot cope and climate change will make living conditions harsher still. Mumbai’s population grew by some eight million people to 20 million in the past 30 years and is forecast to add another seven million by 2035. Housing, transport, water and waste management infrastructure has not kept pace, with around 40 percent of people living in slums.
France 24
Rise of homophobic parties mobilises LGBTQ Israelis
After veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu topped the polls earlier this month, he is expected to form a coalition with two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance. One far-right lawmaker, Avi Maoz, set the tone last week, telling army radio: "We're going to study the legal avenues to...
France 24
US midterm elections: Trump surfs red ripple
IN THE PRESS – Thursday, November 10: Following the US midterm elections, the press is unanimous that Donald Trump's so-called red wave turned out to be a red ripple. The former US president says he is not to blame and denies being furious at the underwhelming performance by Republican candidates. We also look at the climate impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a comment piece in The Moscow Times asks: "Is it possible to plan for life after Putin?"
France 24
Fighting food waste to save the planet: Initiatives crop up in France
In France, where 8 million people are food insecure, 10 million tonnes of food are thrown away every year. But initiatives are under way to limit food waste. In the heart of Paris's La Défense business district, the eco-conscious restaurant La Salle à Manger makes cheap meals out of leftovers from local caterers and unsold food from supermarkets. Meanwhile, "zero waste families" try to throw away no food at all, as their way of fighting climate change. Finally, one Parisian baker recycles stale bread to create an "eco-friendly loaf". FRANCE 24's Rebecca Martin and Camille Nedelec report.
France 24
COP27 summit: What's at stake for the African continent?
In this week's climate change edition, we go to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt where the COP27 summit is taking place. With climate change expected to disproportionately affect the African continent, we ask what future lies in store if the goals of today are not met or changed. Countries across the continent are already feeling the heat. Kenya's worst drought in four decades has led to the death of hundreds of animals in the country's nature reserves.
France 24
War in Ukraine: Photography as a source of dialogue
Photography is more than just an art form. Photojournalism specifically is an essential component to understanding major global events, especially conflict. The war in Ukraine is a perfect illustration: how else can the world understand the scale of destruction or the transformation of daily life but through visual accounts? Kateryna Radchenko is the director of the Odesa Photo Days festival, which works to showcase Ukrainian photographers and foster dialogue. She joined us for Perspective.
France 24
The last nomads of Anatolia: Yörük herders in Turkey struggle to keep traditions alive
Most of southern Turkey's nomadic Yörük people no longer live like their ancestors, migrating annually between valleys and mountains with their herds of goats and sheep. But a small handful of families maintain this traditional way of life, living in tents held up with wooden pillars and made of thick wool. Life is hard, without running water, central heating, electricity or easy access to medical care. It's made harder still by local landowners who have blocked off their properties from the Yörük's traditional migration route. Our France 2 colleagues report with FRANCE 24's Camile Nedelec.
France 24
Macron confirms end of anti-jihadist West Africa military operation
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France was ending its Barkhane anti-jihadist mission in Africa after over a decade, saying a new strategy would be worked out with African partners. "I have decided, in coordination with our partners, to make official today the end of the Barkhane operation,"...
France 24
France accepts rescue ship Ocean Viking as dispute with Italy escalates
A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them. The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.
France 24
France says it will allow migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking to dock, slams Italy’s refusal
France said Thursday that it would allow a rescue ship carrying more than 200 migrants to dock on its southern coast and disembark its passengers, harshly criticising Italy for failing to take them in. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the Ocean Viking, whose passengers include 57 children, would be granted...
France 24
Meet the young Congolese joining up to fight the M23 rebel group
Hundreds of young people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are flocking to army recruiting centres and signing up after their president Felix Tshiesekedi called on the nation’s youth to help halt the advance of the March 23 Movement, a rebel military group that has been terrorising the eastern province of North Kivu. Our team spoke to one of these volunteers.
France 24
France ends decade-long Operation Barkhane in Sahel region
France announces the end of Operation Barkhane. A decade of fighting in Africa's troubled Sahel region has seen over 2,000 jihadist fighters killed, but despite the French military intervention, violence continues. Also, protesters voice their opposition to Uganda's pipeline project that will see drilling take place within the country's largest national park. Finally, Burundi reopens its border with neighbouring Rwanda after seven years of closure.
Comments / 1