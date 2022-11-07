Read full article on original website
ESPN
Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX
The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil. FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Christian Pulisic is recalled by Chelsea boss Graham Potter for their game at Man City in the Carabao Cup, his second-from-last fixture to build up form before World Cup with the US
Christian Pulisic is back in Chelsea's starting lineup for their penultimate game before the World Cup break, away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Pulisic has been benched by manager Graham Potter for Chelsea's last two matches, a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League followed by their toothless home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Golf Digest
Qatar’s World Cup fan villages look like an awesome time for people who enjoy roasting alive in a tin can completely sober for $200 a night
You may not realize it because ordinarily this whole thing would have happened FIVE MONTHS AGO, but the 2022 World Cup is upon us. Held smack dab in the middle of the European club soccer season and the holiday stretch run in the States, the Qatar cup is a logistical tire fire at best and a human rights travesty at worst. It was the product of rampant FIFA corruption from the very start. It was moved to the winter because of concerns over the summer heat on the Arabian Peninsula. There have been reports of Qatar virtually enslaving migrant workforces in preparation for the event, leading to countless deaths and a condemnation from Amnesty International. Nobody wants it, and yet here it is all the same.
ESPN
If Argentina win the World Cup, it'll be on Lionel Messi. But Angel Di Maria will be also key.
When the whistle blew at the end of the final of last year's Copa America, the entire triumphant Argentina ran to Lionel Messi. Argentina had beaten Brazil 1-0 to win their first senior title in 28 years. But at that moment it seemed more important that Messi had finally got his hands on some senior silverware with his country. It was truly Messi's moment -- overshadowing the man who scored the only goal of the game.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
ESPN
Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US
GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
ESPN
USWNT winning culture, mentality disappearing after third-straight loss - Carli Lloyd
Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said that the current United States women's national team has lost the winning mentality that once defined it after the team fell to its third-straight loss on Thursday. The USWNT went down 2-1 to Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after...
ESPN
The breathtaking story of the free diver who empowered the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
LOOKING DOWN AT his watch, Alex Llinas whispers, "One minute." I inhale slowly, feeling my stomach expand as it fills with air. Hoooold at the top, Llinas says. I place my tongue against my teeth, making a "tss" sound as I slowly exhale. Llinas, who holds two South American free diving records and finished the 2022 season tied for second in the world in depth diving, is in the pool next to me, exhaling with me. I feel my stomach cave in as the air escapes. We've been breathing in sync for the past four minutes in preparation for what's to come next.
