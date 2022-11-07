ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston routed Saint Joseph’s 81-55 in the Veterans Classic. J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, who have yet to trail this season. Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slippery floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, a phalanx of team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO