Umpire Jeff Hansen, from Elkhorn, was named one of the 11 inductees who will be inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame on Monday. Hansen was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame in 2000. His other accomplishments and honors include selection into the National Indicator Fraternity in 1988, his International Softball Federation Certification in 1990, the USA Softball Region 12 Award of Excellence in 1997.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO