Nevada Senate race remains too close to call
(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
Who controls the Senate? — Arizona decided, Nevada lone holdout
Which party controls the upper chamber could take days or even weeks to determine.
Steil tapped to be one of 4 leaders of Republicans’ Congressional transition teams
JANESVILLE — Paul Ryan led Republicans in the House of Representatives for eight years. Now, his successor has quickly become a leader of the Republicans as well. Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.
ELECTION RESULTS: Jasinski wins District 19 Senate seat
Incumbent John Jasinski, R-Faribault, won the race for State Senator with 65% of the votes. He will now enter his third term in the state Legislature. The Minnesota District 19 Senate race included Jasinski and challenger Kate Falvey, DFL-Faribault, who received 11,911 votes to Jasinski’s 22,452. The new district...
Crimson Hoax: Norm battles election results, promotes story of alternate victors
After an important set of midterm elections, scandal erupted at IUP. It was made public that Norm, IUP’s beloved mascot, as decided to denounce the results of the election, namely the victory of Josh Shapiro (D) as Governor and John Fetterman (D) as Senator. This does show Norm in...
No change to Executive Council, state Senate partisan makeup
CONCORD — New Hampshire's incumbent executive councilors won re-election Tuesday, and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will. Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4-to-1 GOP controlled council.
GOP leader Jack Johnson files bill to criminalize drag shows around children
Drag shows could be banned on public property or anywhere around children in Tennessee, if the legislature adopts a bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson. Senate Bill 3, filed by Johnson on Wednesday, would prohibit adult cabaret performers, including “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators” from providing entertainment “that appeals to a prurient interest” around children. Violators would face a misdemeanor charge, while repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.
Luzerne County ballot adjudication to resume Monday
Under the observation of multiple attorneys Friday, Luzerne County’s volunteer citizen Election Board methodically accepted 617 Nov. 8 g
California voters decide propositions
SACRAMENTO - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting, shooting down initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. The two groups raised nearly $600 million in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a...
