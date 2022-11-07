Read full article on original website
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors
The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017.
Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt
The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
Ja Morant, Grizzlies turn back Wolves’ comeback bid
Ja Morant scored 28 points and was two assists shy of a triple-double as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the visiting
Kerr Not Thinking of Benching Klay Thompson Amid Struggles
The start of the 2022–23 season hasn’t been what the Warriors imagined, just a few months removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years. A 4–7 record through the first 11 games has some fans thinking that Golden State should make a dramatic change to the lineup by benching Klay Thompson.
NFL Betting Trends at the Midpoint of the Season
Wagering on the NFL is often a difficult endeavor, so it is extremely prudent for bettors to pay attention to team trends that can often be used as a valuable tool in building bankrolls. Simply backing the best teams isn’t always beneficial. Case in point: The Chiefs sit atop the...
Report: Nets Pass on Ime Udoka to Avoid More Controversy
The Nets announced Wednesday that interim coach Jacque Vaughn earned the position on a permanent basis after several reports that the team had its eyes set on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka for the job. Although that was reportedly the plan, recent developments forced the team to change course.
